Kelowna police investigate after car smashes into restaurant patio

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Kelowna restaurant incurred significant damage Monday morning and RCMP officers are investigating.

A vehicle crashed into the patio of Micro Bar + Bites, which is located at 1500 Water St., at approximately 1:30 a.m., Const. Mike Della Paolera said in an email.

1:40 Slow down, move over campaign hands out warnings for several drivers

“(An) investigator is reviewing surveillance to try and identify the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

In February the patio suffered similar damage when a driver believed to be “impaired by drugs” smashed into the patio.

Police say nobody was injured in either incident.