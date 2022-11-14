Menu

Crime

Kelowna police investigate after car smashes into restaurant patio

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 4:42 pm
Micro Bar + Bites suffered damage when a car smashed into the patio. View image in full screen
Micro Bar + Bites suffered damage when a car smashed into the patio. Global News

A Kelowna restaurant incurred significant damage Monday morning and RCMP officers are investigating.

A vehicle crashed into the patio of Micro Bar + Bites, which is located at 1500 Water St., at approximately 1:30 a.m., Const. Mike Della Paolera said in an email.

“(An) investigator is reviewing surveillance to try and identify the driver of the vehicle,” he said.

Read more: 7-vehicle crash in Kelowna neighbourhood prompts RCMP driver warning

In February the patio suffered similar damage when a driver believed to be “impaired by drugs” smashed into the patio.

Police say nobody was injured in either incident.

