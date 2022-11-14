Menu

Crime

Trial begins for inmates who escaped B.C. prison, allegedly murdered man

By staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 3:40 pm
Zachary Armitage (left) and James Lee Busch (right) escaped from William Head Institution on Vancouver Island on July 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Zachary Armitage (left) and James Lee Busch (right) escaped from William Head Institution on Vancouver Island on July 7, 2019. RCMP handout

Two men accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping from a Victoria-area prison have pleaded not guilty to their first-degree murder charges.

The trial began Monday for Zachary Armitage and James Busch, who are accused of the summer 2019 slaying of 60-year-old mail carrier Martin Payne.

Read more: ‘A really caring dad’: Family of B.C. man allegedly murdered by escaped inmates files lawsuit

Payne was killed as he returned to his Metchosin home the day after Armitage and Busch escaped from the minimum-security William Head institution, about eight kilometres away.

The Crown has told the court the two killed Payne to “further their escape plan,” and that they were later arrested after approaching another man who happened to be an off-duty police officer.

Related News
BCVancouver IslandBC crimemartin payneZachary ArmitageBC CrownJames BuschBC murder trialVancouver Island man killed
© 2022 The Canadian Press

