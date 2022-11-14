Trial begins for inmates who escaped B.C. prison, allegedly murdered man

Send this page to someone via email

Two men accused of killing a Vancouver Island man after escaping from a Victoria-area prison have pleaded not guilty to their first-degree murder charges.

The trial began Monday for Zachary Armitage and James Busch, who are accused of the summer 2019 slaying of 60-year-old mail carrier Martin Payne.

Payne was killed as he returned to his Metchosin home the day after Armitage and Busch escaped from the minimum-security William Head institution, about eight kilometres away.

The Crown has told the court the two killed Payne to “further their escape plan,” and that they were later arrested after approaching another man who happened to be an off-duty police officer.

Story continues below advertisement