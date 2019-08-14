RCMP identify ‘persons of interest’ in Metchosin murder

Police on Vancouver Island have identified “persons of interest” in connection with killing of a Metchosin man last month.

Martin Payne, 60, was found dead in his home in the 1000 block of Brookeview Drive on July 12 after he failed to show up for work.

Payne’s red Ford F150 pickup truck was located on July 13 on Woodburn Avenue in Oak Bay, about 26 kilometres away from his home.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island police confirm foul play in mysterious death of Metchosin man

Police have not specified exactly when Payne was killed, but have previously appealed for tips from people in the area between the evening of July 7 and mid-day on July 9.

On Wednesday, West Shore RCMP said that it had identified persons of interest, and while it did not provide any information about who they were, said “there is no reason to believe the public is at risk.”

READ MORE: Escaped Vancouver Island prisoners recaptured in Esquimalt: RCMP

Police have declined to comment on whether investigators could be looking at a pair of inmates — who escaped from the nearby William Head prison on Sunday, July 7 and were recaptured on July 9 — in connection with the case.

“We are confident in stating the public is not at risk, we believe this was an isolated crime and the investigative team has identified persons of interest,” said Const. Nancy Saggar in an email.

“Providing any further details into this investigation can jeopardize the integrity of the investigation or the court process.”

Police say they are also asking the public to help identify the owner of a blue backpack recovered on July 9, who they say may be a witness in the case.

The bag is navy blue, with large beige letters on the front reading “Journeys by Jerry Van Dyke.”

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.