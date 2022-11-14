Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lettuce shortage, price hikes force some restaurants to scrap greens from menus

By Rosa Saba The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 3:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Food security concerns as global population set to top 8 billion'
Food security concerns as global population set to top 8 billion
WATCH: Food security concerns as global population set to top 8 billion

The cost of lettuce is spiking amid a shortage that’s leading some restaurants to temporarily stop offering leafy greens on their menus.

Wholesale produce distributors say demand is exceeding supply of iceberg and romaine lettuce, and pricing pressures are expected to continue throughout the month.

Restaurants Canada COO Kelly Higginson said a major lettuce-growing area in California was hit by some kind of virus, after a year that’s already been rife with difficulties thanks to heat and drought.

“That particular area has had crops decimated. So there’s a massive shortage,” said Higginson.

Read more: Why are global food prices so high? Russia to blame, not sanctions, says NATO chief

From fast-food joints to fine dining establishments, “everybody’s just pulling lettuce off the menu,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

That’s because not only is lettuce in short supply, but the available product has in some cases quadrupled in price, she said.

Trending Now

“There’s no room for these restaurants to absorb more costs … and somebody is only going to pay so much for a salad. So once the price gets to a certain point, they’re just gonna have to take it off the menu,” said Higginson.

Fast-food chain Subway said lettuce is temporarily unavailable at some of its restaurants, and anticipates supply will improve in late November.

Click to play video: '‘The world gets a little bit harder’: Inflation cools slightly, high food prices eat at Canadians’ bottom line'
‘The world gets a little bit harder’: Inflation cools slightly, high food prices eat at Canadians’ bottom line

In a tweet last week, Swiss Chalet’s Canadian division said due to the industry-wide shortage, its garden and Caesar salads are not available, and items that normally contain lettuce, like burgers, will come without lettuce for the time being.

Higginson said events like this have become more common in the past few years, leading some restaurateurs to offer smaller menus or use seasonal produce to try and avoid the impacts of supply inconsistencies.

Story continues below advertisement

She said if a large number of restaurateurs pivot to other greens like spinach or kale, prices of those products could also rise.

FoodAgricultureProducefood shortageLettuceGlobal Food Crisisglobal food shortageLettuce Shortagecanada lettuce shortagelettuce canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers