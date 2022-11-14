Sask. government introduces bill to improve child welfare services

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has tabled the Child and Family Services Amendment Act, 2022 to improve child welfare services for children, youth and families.

The proposed amendments in the legislation focus on raising the age of children to receive protective services; increasing the flexibility of information-sharing, disclosure and confidentiality; and strengthening language in the act to enhance connections for children and youth.

“Renewing our province’s child welfare legislation will strengthen and better recognize the importance of family, cultural and community connections for children and youth in care,” said Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky. “I am proud to say that, in addition to sector partners, several youth with lived experience engaged with us on the proposed amendments.”

The changes proposed aim to enhance services that allow youth to be supported through either voluntary or protective pathways based on their individual needs up until they are 18. Further information could also be disclosed to children or former children in care such as family name information, reasons for removal, time in care and relevant court matters. The changes also expand information disclosure regarding deceased individuals.

“We receive several hundred requests annually for people to understand their past and where they came from,” said Makowsky. “The ministry recognizes the importance of this information to support family and personal healing.”

According to a release, the proposed legislation also clarifies several aspects related to working with Indigenous children and families, including broadening information-sharing to Indigenous governing bodies and expanding notice to First Nations Child and Family Services agencies.

If the Child and Family Services Amendment Act, 2022 is passed, the province says it will continue to engage with youth advisory teams, the advocate for children and youth, as well as Indigenous and child welfare sector partners to update the regulations and standards before it comes into force.

