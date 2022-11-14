Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario rise as inflation persists

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Some Canadian pensioners starting to feel pinch amid inflation'
Some Canadian pensioners starting to feel pinch amid inflation

A new report says hourly wages needed to live in Ontario have increased amid decades-high inflation and remain well above the province’s minimum wage.

In the report, the Ontario Living Wage Network says the living wage in Toronto is now $23.15 an hour, up almost five per cent from $22.08 a year earlier.

The report says the largest increase was in Sault Ste. Marie, where the living wage went up by 21.6 per cent since last year.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario’s $10-a-day child care plan could leave 227k without places, report warns

Minimum wage in Ontario is $15.50 an hour.

The organization’s living wage calculation uses the basic costs of living, such as housing, food, clothing and transportation, as well as factors like government benefits, to determine how much a worker needs to make hourly in order to live in their region.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual inflation rate was 6.9 per cent in September. Statistics Canada is expected to release October’s data on Wednesday.

OntarioEconomyinflationCanada inflationOntario economyOntario Minimum WageOntario Inflationontario living wage
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers