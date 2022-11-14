City council to vote on future of Surrey policing Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

The new city council in Surrey, B.C., is set to make a major vote Monday night on the future of policing in the city.

On the agenda is a vote on a staff report outlining two options: either keep the RCMP under its current contract or move forward with the transition to the Surrey Police Service.

If councillors vote to maintain the RCMP in Surrey, staff will present a plan to B.C.’s solicitor general Mike Farnworth on how the transitioning municipal force will be dismantled.

During the 2022 municipal election, mayor Brenda Locke’s key campaign promise was to scrap the transition to a municipal force, but that promise has been met with resistance.

More than 90 per cent of Surrey Police Union (SPU) members have signed a pledge stating that “if the Surrey Police Service ceases to exist, I have no intention to apply to nor join any RCMP detachment as my next career move.”

“The Mayor’s comments demonstrate the disconnect that continues to exist between City Hall politics and those who joined the Surrey Police Service to serve all Surrey residents,” SPU president Rick Stewart said.

“Our officers have voluntarily signed this declaration because of a number of specific reasons related to the RCMP, and as such, Mayor Locke’s hiring plan shows no regard for the will of our members.”

Speaking to reporters on Nov. 10, Locke said she was “disappointed” with the SPS union’s tactics and “the public has spoken” on keeping the RCMP in the city.

“We’re not going to be dictated to by a startup police union on how we’re going to move forward,” Locke said.

“We are going to reestablish the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in this city and that’s what we’re doing moving forward.”

Locke added that she is “absolutely confident” in the direction Surrey is heading.