Guelph, Ont. police seeking two suspects in pair of overnight broken glass incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph Police Service are looking for two suspects in connection to a pair of incidents involving broken glass.

Investigators say two men were seen on security video outside a business in the York Road/Wells Street area in a dark-coloured sedan back on Oct. 12 at 2:17 a.m.

They say one of the men picked up an object, threw it at a large window which shattered.

Investigators say the same two men were seen breaking the window of a car at a nearby business, damaging the steering wheel.

They believe the men were trying to steal the vehicle.

The first suspect is described as late teens to early 20s, wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black pants with white stripes on the legs and white flip-flops.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect is described as having black curly hair, wearing a light-coloured NASA sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes with a white stripe on the side.

Investigators say want to speak to the individuals in the photo.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 518-824-1212, ext. 7296, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.