‘Torrential rain’ causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 14, 2022 10:27 am
Click to play video: '‘I hope that he can find comfort somewhere else’: Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L. residents face uncertain future'
‘I hope that he can find comfort somewhere else’: Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L. residents face uncertain future
After post-tropical storm Fiona devastated their homes and killed one woman, people in Channel-Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador are growing conflicted about staying in the seaside town. Ross Lord speaks with some of them about the tough decisions they now face. – Sep 29, 2022

A southwestern Newfoundland town devastated in September by post-tropical storm Fiona is now dealing with flooding after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Port aux Basques Mayor Brian Button says the town’s storm systems were already compromised by the post-tropical storm that destroyed between 85 and 90 homes in the community on Sept. 24.

Read more: Climate changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt

He said in an interview today that storm sewers either were unable to handle the weekend’s torrential rain or were blocked with debris left behind by Fiona.

Button says his staff was busy all weekend trying to stop flooding in people’s homes and around the town.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney says that more than 84 millimetres of rain had fallen in the community by about 3 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The agency is forecasting wind gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the area today.

Update on Fiona Aftermath in Port aux Basques, NL

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

