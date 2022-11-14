Menu

Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 14

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 10:31 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 14'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Monday, Nov. 14
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Monday, Nov. 14.

The Hunter Brothers are headlining the Grey Cup tailgate party and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities is preparing for its midterm convention.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party

It’s Grey Cup week in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s own Hunter Brothers are taking the stage for the indoor tailgate party on Sunday.

The brothers join us from their hometown of Shaunavon to talk about what fans can expect at the party.

Click to play video: 'Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party'
Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party

Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention

Rural crime and health care are top of mind as delegates get together this week for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention.

Story continues below advertisement

President Ray Orb discusses that and other critical issues up for discussion this week in Saskatoon.

Click to play video: 'Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention'
Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 14

Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 14'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 14
Grey CupGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSARMSaskatchewan Association of Rural MunicipalitiesHunter BrothersRay OrbGrey Cup Tailgate Party
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

