Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 14

The Hunter Brothers are headlining the Grey Cup tailgate party and the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities is preparing for its midterm convention.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party

It’s Grey Cup week in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan’s own Hunter Brothers are taking the stage for the indoor tailgate party on Sunday.

The brothers join us from their hometown of Shaunavon to talk about what fans can expect at the party.

3:34 Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party

Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention

Rural crime and health care are top of mind as delegates get together this week for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention.

President Ray Orb discusses that and other critical issues up for discussion this week in Saskatoon.

4:23 Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 14

Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.