Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Nov. 14

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Nov. 14, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Hunter Brothers headlining Grey Cup tailgate party
It’s Grey Cup week in Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan’s own Hunter Brothers are taking the stage for the indoor tailgate party on Sunday.
The brothers join us from their hometown of Shaunavon to talk about what fans can expect at the party.
Rural crime and health care top issues at SARM convention
Rural crime and health care are top of mind as delegates get together this week for the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention.
President Ray Orb discusses that and other critical issues up for discussion this week in Saskatoon.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Nov. 14
Warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Nov. 14, morning SkyTracker forecast.
