Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Backcountry rescue prompts safety warning from Vernon Search and Rescue

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 8:48 pm
Click to play video: 'VSAR deploys helicopter to rescue injured snowmobiler near Mara, B.C.'
VSAR deploys helicopter to rescue injured snowmobiler near Mara, B.C.
We're still over a month away until winter is officially here, but those in the Okanagan have already seen significant snowfall throughout the valley. Vernon Search and Rescue want to remind everyone planning on going out to use caution, after coming to the rescue of a snowmobiler on Friday. Jayden Wasney reports.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Vernon Search and Rescue received a call about an injured snowmobiler in the Hunter’s Range area near Mara, B.C. It was the earliest winter-season rescue the organization has ever responded to in its history.

“Our first go is to deploy a sled team, but with unknown injuries and potential of serious nature, we called in a helicopter,” explained VSAR Search Manager, Coralie Nairn.

“Light being what it was and weather being what it was, we were actually able to fly in and rescue him.”

Nairn added that despite snowfall across the valley, the base can be deceptive, with hazards often lying just beneath the surface.

Read more: Penticton, B.C. road worker suffers from exposure after going down embankment

Story continues below advertisement

“The challenge is that the snow is still low, so having a shallow depth of snow, there’s obstacles in the way and if you strike something there is a potential that you will incur an injury,” said Nairn.

Vernon Search and Rescue provided some tips for those who plan on heading out into the backcountry this winter.

Trending Now

“We’ve received a fair bit of snow early on, so people are eager to get out there,” said Nairn.

“It’s important to bring survival equipment that you need, extra clothing is always great, and base layers. And going where you say you’re going to go, cause having a place to start is really important when you’re overdue for search and rescue.”

Read more: Planes, power and automobiles struggle under first Okanagan snowfall

Technology can also play a critical role in the safety of those who head out into the mountains.

“AdventureSmart has a free trip planner that’s electronic, so you can message someone, and if you’re overdue it’ll give you a little leeway, and then it’ll actually message that person saying ‘hey, so and so hasn’t checked in yet.’ So trip planning is great before heading out,” described Nairn.

The Ambulance Paramedics of BC also stressed the importance of wearing a helmet when skiing or snowmobiling in the backcountry.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the injuries we do see quite commonly is people not wearing their helmet in the backcountry, and definitely if we could advise everyone, don’t just leave it in your backpack, actually put it on,” they said.

Read more: London, Ont. man receives St. John Ambulance award for rescuing family

Each winter, VSAR says it gets called out to an average of 21-25 rescues.

WeatherVernonWinterRescueSearch and RescueB.C.SnowfallBackcountryvernon search and rescueVSARhazardsMara
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers