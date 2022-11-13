Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec announces $46 million in funding for citizen led climate initiatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 13, 2022 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27'
Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27

The Quebec government is announcing more than $46 million in funding for citizen-led initiatives to fight climate change.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette made the announcement on Sunday after meeting with the Quebec delegation at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said the $46.4 million in funding is part of a five-year strategy to mobilize the province to take action to combat climate change.

READ MORE: ‘Highway to climate hell’: UN chief urges world leaders to cooperate at COP27

Charette said a number of groups the government consults have repeatedly asked for such funding to be put in place.

Trending Now

He said today that any group can submit a project for funding, but the government is particularly interested in working with Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has already funded several climate change initiatives in recent years, including projects to promote electric cars, help farms adapt to climate change and encourage bicycle-friendly infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27'
Climate activists concerned by spike in fossil fuel lobbyists at COP27
QuebecFundingClimateClimate CrisisBenoit CharetteCOP27
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers