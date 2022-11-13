Quebec announces $46 million in funding for citizen led climate initiatives

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Quebec government is announcing more than $46 million in funding for citizen-led initiatives to fight climate change.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette made the announcement on Sunday after meeting with the Quebec delegation at the COP27 climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

He said the $46.4 million in funding is part of a five-year strategy to mobilize the province to take action to combat climate change.

READ MORE: ‘Highway to climate hell’: UN chief urges world leaders to cooperate at COP27

Charette said a number of groups the government consults have repeatedly asked for such funding to be put in place.

He said today that any group can submit a project for funding, but the government is particularly interested in working with Indigenous communities.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has already funded several climate change initiatives in recent years, including projects to promote electric cars, help farms adapt to climate change and encourage bicycle-friendly infrastructure.