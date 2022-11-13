Woman in hospital after Brampton crash involving SUV, dump truck

See more sharing options

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash involving a dump truck in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Countryside Drive and Mayfield Road at around 6:34 a.m. on Sunday.

A collision between a dump truck and an SUV was reported.

Police said a 49-year-old woman, who was in the SUV, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION

-Countryside Dr / Mayfield Rd #Brampton

– Dumptruck & SUV involved

– 49 yr old woman in SUV taken to trauma centre

– serious, non-life threatening

– Driver of truck remained on scene

– MCB & FIS processing scene

– Road closures in effect

– R/C 6:34am

– 22-0378844 pic.twitter.com/G5t6qCuPSc — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 13, 2022