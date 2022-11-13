Menu

Woman in hospital after Brampton crash involving SUV, dump truck

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 13, 2022 1:02 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a crash involving a dump truck in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Countryside Drive and Mayfield Road at around 6:34 a.m. on Sunday.

A collision between a dump truck and an SUV was reported.

Police said a 49-year-old woman, who was in the SUV, was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

