Winnipeg man arrested after several break-in thefts dating back to July: Police

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after several break-in thefts from commercial properties within the city dating back to July, according to police.

The first incident took place on July 18 when a man broke into a commercial property in the 1600 block of Regent Ave West.

A value of $1,610.00 in disposable nicotine vaporizers was stolen and the suspect fled in a vehicle.

On July 23, a man broke into a building in the first 100 block of Scrufield Blvd and an $800 Samsung phone was stolen as well as a cash box with $100.

On July 25, there was a break-in at a property in the 900 block of St Anne’s Road and a cash box containing $560 was stolen along with four vape pens.

Between Aug. 2 and Aug. 10, a man broke into a property in the 200 block of York Ave and two $5000 were stolen.

On Sept. 18, the suspect broke into the same property again and took two TVs and beer then fled in a vehicle.

On Oct. 11, a man broke into a building in the 900 block of Henderson Highway and a safe containing $2700 was taken, he then fled on a bike.

Then more recently on Nov. 6, the suspect broke into a property in the first 100 block of Marion Street and stole $200 from the cash register.

Lastly, between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, a man broke into a building in the 200 block of York Ave and allowed two other people to enter the building.

Two TVs were stolen as well as 50 industrial baking sheets equally $3900.

Consequently, investigators from the Property Crime Unit identified a man involved in all the above incidents.

On Thursday, investigators arrested the suspect without incident at his home in the 100 block of Smith Street, and numerous items believed to have been stolen from the York Ave property were recovered and returned.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg is now facing property theft charges and has been detained in custody.

