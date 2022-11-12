Santa Claus brings snow as he flies into London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners were walking in a winter wonderland as they lined the street, keenly awaiting Santa. Thousands lined the streets for the 66th annual Santa Claus Parade in London, Ont.

“We were here last year, and all the years that it has been running,” said Erica Millen, a parent in the crowd with her family. “We’re at the same spot.”

Londoners are gathering along Dundas Street for #LdnOnt ‘s 66th annual Santa Claus parade. It will begin at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/79XibMkdLz — Kate Otterbein (@KateOtterbein) November 12, 2022

Millen’s daughter was very excited to be back.

“[I’m excited] to just see the whole parade,” she said.

“The snow was an added bonus,” added Millen.

While they awaited Santa, Millen said this is a tradition she thinks is important to keep going.

“The family memories, the tradition of it all, it’s nice to keep the ball rolling to the

View image in full screen Gingerbread man waves to the crowd from out front of his house. Kate Otterbein / Global News

next generation.”

The theme of this year’s parade was “A Musical Christmas.” It started at Dundas and Egerton Streets, making its way down Dundas towards Richmond Street. This was the second year back, after doing a drive-by parade at the London Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ian MacLean was also there with his family, festively wearing Santa hats and reindeer antlers.

“I want to see the creativity,” said MacLean. “I love the floats and the work that people put into them.”

He also loved that it was a night parade, allowing them to be all lit up.

“We’ve lived here for five years, and we’ve come every year. It kicks off the Christmas season for us. It’s fun for our kid but even before we had her, we used to go to Santa Claus parades because I’m a giant kid at heart.”

View image in full screen A parade float all lit up in the night. Kate Otterbein / Global News

The parade was also asking for toonies in their annual toonie toss to help fund next year’s parade, as well as non-perishable foods for donation.