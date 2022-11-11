Menu

Canada

Western University faculty union sets strike action deadline for next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2022 7:35 am
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Faculty members at Western University may walk off the job next week if a last-minute deal is not reached with the school, the union representing them said Thursday. View image in full screen
Students walk across campus at Western University in London, Ont., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Faculty members at Western University may walk off the job next week if a last-minute deal is not reached with the school, the union representing them said Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

The union representing faculty members at Western University says it has set a strike deadline for next week if a last-minute deal is not reached with the school.

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association says the latest offer from the employer is not enough and union members will join picket lines on Tuesday morning in case a new collective agreement is not hammered out by 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Two negotiation sessions between the union and the London, Ont., university are scheduled today.

Read more: Western University faculty union readies for possible strike next week

The union that represents about 1,600 faculty members and library workers says the main issues during this round of bargaining are equitable workloads, equal access to benefits and job security for contract faculty members.

About 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action during the talks with the university, which started after the union’s previous collective agreements expired in June.

Western University didn’t respond to a request for comment immediately.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

