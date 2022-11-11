Western University faculty union sets strike action deadline for next week

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing faculty members at Western University says it has set a strike deadline for next week if a last-minute deal is not reached with the school.

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association says the latest offer from the employer is not enough and union members will join picket lines on Tuesday morning in case a new collective agreement is not hammered out by 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Two negotiation sessions between the union and the London, Ont., university are scheduled today.

The union that represents about 1,600 faculty members and library workers says the main issues during this round of bargaining are equitable workloads, equal access to benefits and job security for contract faculty members.

Story continues below advertisement

About 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action during the talks with the university, which started after the union’s previous collective agreements expired in June.

Western University didn’t respond to a request for comment immediately.