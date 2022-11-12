Menu

Crime

Police investigate daylight shooting in Brampton

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 12, 2022 4:50 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Police are investigating after a shooting in Brampton sent one person to a trauma centre.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bellchase Trail and Highway 50 in Brampton for reports someone had been shot.

The call came at around 3:40 p.m.

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after Brampton shooting

Police said the suspect or suspects may have fled the scene in a vehicle, but no description is yet available.

Trending Now

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in Toronto, Peel paramedics told Global News. The person was suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries.

