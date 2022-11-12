London, Ont. Santa Claus Parade taking place Saturday night

See more sharing options

There’s going to be a whole lot of festive cheer in the downtown core Saturday night as the London Santa Claus Parade returns for it’s 66th edition.

This year’s theme is A Musical Christmas and the fun kicks off at 6 p.m. starting at Dundas and Egerton streets.

Organizer Shaun Merton says there are upwards of 50 different entries in this year’s parade.

“There will be lots of music, lots of bands… it’s going to be good,” he told 980 CFPL.

Merton also says it was difficult to secure sponsorships this year, but thanks to Southside Group, Adventures on Wonderland and the London Lightning, the parade is ready to go.

The parade will march west on Dundas Street until it reaches Ridout Street.

If you can’t be there in-person, tune in to the livestream hosted by 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady starting at 6:45 p.m.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady