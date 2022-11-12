Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. Santa Claus Parade taking place Saturday night

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 12, 2022 12:56 pm
The 2020 London Santa Claus parade at the London International Airport, Nov. 14, 2020. View image in full screen
The 2020 London Santa Claus parade at the London International Airport, Nov. 14, 2020. Tania DaSilva / 980 CFPL

There’s going to be a whole lot of festive cheer in the downtown core Saturday night as the London Santa Claus Parade returns for it’s 66th edition.

This year’s theme is A Musical Christmas and the fun kicks off at 6 p.m. starting at Dundas and Egerton streets.

Read more: Santa makes triumphant return to Dundas Street for 2021 London Santa Claus Parade

Organizer Shaun Merton says there are upwards of 50 different entries in this year’s parade.

“There will be lots of music, lots of bands… it’s going to be good,” he told 980 CFPL.

Merton also says it was difficult to secure sponsorships this year, but thanks to Southside Group, Adventures on Wonderland and the London Lightning, the parade is ready to go.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Santa Claus parade takes over London International Airport on Saturday

The parade will march west on Dundas Street until it reaches Ridout Street.

If you can’t be there in-person, tune in to the livestream hosted by 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady starting at 6:45 p.m.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady

Click to play video: '‘To see the smiles of people is amazing’: Sirens of the Season brightens Christmas spirits'
‘To see the smiles of people is amazing’: Sirens of the Season brightens Christmas spirits
LondonChristmasHolidaysSanta ClausParadeSantaLondon Santa Claus Parade
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers