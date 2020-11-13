Santa Claus parade takes over London International Airport on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners will be getting into the festive spirit Saturday as jolly ol’ Saint Nick takes over the London International Airport.

The 2020 edition of the London Santa Claus parade is happening drive-thru style to follow health guidelines, which means you can enjoy the sights from your vehicle rather than stand in the cold.

Visitors will have the opportunity to drive by all of the floats that are not moving, allowing everyone to stay physically distanced.

Guests will not be allowed to leave their vehicles, and will be directed through the route by the parade marshals, said Shaun Merton, executive director of the London Santa Claus parade.

“There’s a lot of people that need some brightness in their life right now, and we want to help them, and this is our way of contributing back to the community.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

The event runs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Vehicles will enter through the Crumlin Road entrance.

Since his sleigh is already here, Santa will be arriving by helicopter just before the parade begins. Residents are encouraged to keep their eyes to the skies over east London at around 1:15 p.m. when Santa will make his grand entrance.

Our sister station 103.1 Fresh Radio is London’s official Christmas music station and will be providing the soundtrack to the parade.

980 CFPL’s Jess Brady will be hosting this year’s event. If you can’t make it down to the parade, catch all the action on our livestream on the 980 CFPL, FM96, Country 104 and 103.1 Fresh Radio Facebook pages.

Back in September, the City of London announced it would not issue any permits for parades for the rest of 2020 due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: London cancels all parades, including Santa Claus, for the rest of 2020

The decision impacted the Remembrance Day parade and all three of London’s annual Santa Claus parades in Hyde Park, Argyle, and downtown.