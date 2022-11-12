Strike ends as Dalhousie University, workers reach agreement

Send this page to someone via email

Striking workers at Dalhousie University are set to return to work Monday after the union representing part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers and demonstrators reached an agreement with the school.

Those workers have been on strike since Oct. 19, with low wages as the main point of contention. The strike meant the cancellation of lectures, tutorials and labs held by union members, and assignments and exams not being marked.

In a tweet Saturday, CUPE 3912 said 77.8 per cent of members voted to ratify the new collective agreement.

The agreement includes a 23.3 per cent raise for part-time academics, a 23.1 per cent raise for- teaching assistants, and a 44.5 per cent raise for demonstrators and markers by September 2023.

Dalhousie CUPE 3912 members have voted to ratify a collective agreement! We will be returning to work on Monday. #DalStrike #DalUniversity #DalWorksBecauseWeWork pic.twitter.com/D9QcPOJYUs — CUPE 3912 (@CUPE3912) November 12, 2022

Negotiators from both parties had reached a tentative agreement on Nov. 8.

In a statement Saturday, Dalhousie University spokesperson Janet Bryson said “CUPE members are now able to return to their important and valued work in support of our students and academic community.”

A memo to the Dalhousie community from president and vice-chancellor Deep Saini thanked members of both negotiating teams.

“The past few weeks have shown just how much our Dal community relies on the work of our CUPE members to deliver the exceptional academic experiences that our students expect of us,” the memo read.

“My hope is that all of us — Board, Union, administration and employees alike — will keep that in mind as we take this moment to reflect, seek to better understand one another, and continue to work together towards our shared goal of a stronger Dalhousie for all who work and study here.”