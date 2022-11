See more sharing options

Wellington County OPP are investigating a weapons call in Fergus.

The call came in Friday at 2:15 p.m. about a young person with a weapon near a high school.

Investigators say there were no injuries and there is no threat to public safety.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.