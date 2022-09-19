Second suspect sought by OPP in alleged assault in Fergus

Send this page to someone via email

One person is facing charges while another is still on the loose as Wellington County OPP look into an alleged assault in Fergus.

Officers were called to an area on Belsyde Avenue East Saturday around 10 p.m.

They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators allege the victim was assaulted by two people who were known to the victim.

Police have one individual in custody, a 22-year-old from Fergus. The other person remains at large.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

