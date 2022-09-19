Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Second suspect sought by OPP in alleged assault in Fergus

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 19, 2022 7:53 am
OPP detachment sign. View image in full screen
OPP detachment sign. Global News

One person is facing charges while another is still on the loose as Wellington County OPP look into an alleged assault in Fergus.

Officers were called to an area on Belsyde Avenue East Saturday around 10 p.m.

They found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Trending Stories

MORE LOCAL NEWS: University of Guelph’s Project Serve celebrates 25 years of volunteerism

Investigators allege the victim was assaulted by two people who were known to the victim.

Police have one individual in custody, a 22-year-old from Fergus. The other person remains at large.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Wellington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagAssault tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagVictim tagWellington County tagfergus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers