‘I don’t think we value them’: More than 100 homeless veterans living on Vancouver’s streets

Send this page to someone via email

As thousands of people gathered to honour and remember those who served and continue to serve in the Canadian forces, a heartbreaking reality is that many veterans are homeless.

There are more than 100 homeless veterans living in Metro Vancouver, according to Homeless Hub. Across the country, a recent study found almost 3,000 veterans do not have a permanent home.

The study found the most common reason behind homelessness for veterans is the difficulty transitioning back to civilian life after military service.

“It all starts in our opinion from that all-important transition to civilian life phase, leaving the Department of National Defence, getting into Veterans Affairs Canada. I mean, we know there’s gaps in that process,” Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada, told Global News.

Maxwell said care and follow-ups have to begin from the moment the veteran is released from the force and long gaps in appointments or check-ups can lead to people falling through the cracks.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s no one clear path, there’s no one clear answer to the question,” he said.

3:03 B.C. Remembers: In Flanders Fields sung by the Vancouver Bach Youth Choir and Sarabande

Maxwell said veterans face the same challenges many others do when it comes to housing, food security and affordability.

“What are we going to expect if we can’t afford and don’t have the funds to succeed?” he asked.

“You can’t have 25,000 (veterans) awaiting a claim adjudication for benefits and financial rewards that they’re entitled to and expect, and not be having this conversation about homelessness.”

Many veterans can be reluctant to seek help due to their desire to speak to someone who really understands what their specific needs are.

“Serving in the military, it’s not just a career, it’s a culture, so the men and women who served want to accept assistance from someone who understands their culture,” Debbie Lowther, co-founder of VETS Canada told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

7:54 B.C. Remembers: The Last Post and two minutes of silence honour Canada’s veterans

Lowther said there are more support networks for veterans these days but it is still not enough.

“I think once a veteran does release, unless they’re connected to Veterans Affairs, then we aren’t keeping track of them… But as far as benefits and financial awards go, veterans who don’t have service-related injuries, don’t receive service from Veterans Affairs,” she added.

Therefore, those veterans are not tracked once they are released from service.

Lowther said she considers that to be a gap in care and service.

“I think part of the issue is identifying those veterans who are struggling,” she said.

“I just don’t think we value the men and women who served as we should.”