Woman charged in relation to July homicide, Calgary police searching for man with info

A woman taken into custody on Thursday has been charged in relation to the July 2022 homicide of Shawn McCormack.

And Calgary police are seeking help from the public to locate another man who they believe has information about the killing.

On July 3 at around 9:30 a.m., police began investigating a dead body located in an alley behind the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. The body was later identified as McCormack, his cause of death determined to be homicide, and police believed his killing was in a Forest Lawn residence.

Devon William Shedrick, 29, was charged with one count of first-degree murder on Sept. 28 in relation to the homicide.

Investigators believed other people were involved and began searching for other suspects.

On Thursday, CPS officers arrested a woman in Forest Lawn. Later, they charged Laura Lavorato, 44, with manslaughter and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. Lavorato is due to appear in court on Monday.

“While we have charged a second individual, this investigation is far from over,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said in a statement. “Since July, our detectives have pored over CCTV footage, witness statements and other evidence to ensure that anyone who was involved is held accountable.”

Police are also looking for 30-year-old Justin Aaron Cornell, who is described as 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Ofifcers believe Cornell has information about the homicide and have tried to contact him multiple times.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers.