Young man with life-threatening injuries after crash at Saint John intersection

A teenager was left with life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Saint John on Thursday night.

In a release, the Saint John Police Force said emergency personnel responded to the crash at the intersection of Fairville Boulevard and Bleury Street around 8:22 p.m.

“It was reported that a pickup truck was travelling east on Fairville Boulevard straight through the intersection and collided with a sedan that was travelling west on Fairville Boulevard turning left in the intersection onto Bleury Street,” the release said.

The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported, the release said.

The Saint John Police major crime and accident reconstruction units were called to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333.