Police investigating two targeted overnight shootings in Hamilton

Hamilton police have made two arrests in one of two shooting investigations on Thursday night.

The first call was on Purnell Drive on the west mountain at about 7 p.m., where officers found evidence of shots having been fired, although the suspects involved fled before police arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone in that area with surveillance cameras to check for any suspicious footage, particularly between 6:50 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

It was just a few weeks ago that police were called to that same area for a report of shots fired in a parking lot.

A few hours later, police were called to the area of Minto Avenue and Barton Street East for reports of shots fired at a home.

While officers did confirm that the house had been shot at, nobody inside was injured.

Police searched the area and arrested two suspects and seized a firearm, although no details about those arrests have been released.

Those living in that neighbourhood are also being asked to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious footage around the time of the shooting, which happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Hamilton police say the two separate shooting incidents are believed to have been targeted.