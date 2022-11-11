Menu

Crime

Police investigating two targeted overnight shootings in Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted November 11, 2022 10:57 am
The side of a Hamilton police cruiser View image in full screen
Police say two suspects have been arrested in connection with one of two separate targeted shooting incidents in Hamilton on Thursday night. Global News

Hamilton police have made two arrests in one of two shooting investigations on Thursday night.

The first call was on Purnell Drive on the west mountain at about 7 p.m., where officers found evidence of shots having been fired, although the suspects involved fled before police arrived.

Investigators are asking anyone in that area with surveillance cameras to check for any suspicious footage, particularly between 6:50 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

It was just a few weeks ago that police were called to that same area for a report of shots fired in a parking lot.

Read more: Hamilton man charged in connection with 2018 Marko Bakir murder investigation

A few hours later, police were called to the area of Minto Avenue and Barton Street East for reports of shots fired at a home.

While officers did confirm that the house had been shot at, nobody inside was injured.

Police searched the area and arrested two suspects and seized a firearm, although no details about those arrests have been released.

Those living in that neighbourhood are also being asked to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious footage around the time of the shooting, which happened shortly before 10 p.m.

Hamilton police say the two separate shooting incidents are believed to have been targeted.

