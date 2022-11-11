Remembrance Day Ceremonies return across Central Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place across the Central Okanagan Friday.

Kelowna

City Park Cenotaph, 1600 Abbott St., organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Kelowna Branch #26. At approximately 10:30 a.m. a parade of participating organizations and the Colour Party will march from Stuart Park along Bernard Avenue to Abbott Street and to the Cenotaph in City Park for the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, participating youth groups are invited to the Legion Branch, 1380 Bertram St. for lunch. A period of social remembrance will be held in the Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way from 12 to 3:30 p.m. with music from the Old Time Fiddlers and Pipes and Drums.

Rutland

Lions Park Cenotaph, 175 Gray Rd., organized by the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 376.

The ceremony will take place at the cenotaph in Lions Park. Residents are asked to arrive by 10:30 a.m. ahead of the Colour Party procession.

Following the ceremony, the Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Unit 376 will host a social at Rutland Centennial Hall, 215 Shepherd Rd.

Lake Country

George Elliot Secondary School, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Oyama Branch #189.

Participants are asked to be seated inside George Elliot Secondary School auditorium by 10:30 a.m. as the service will begin at 10:45. A sign language interpreter will be providing translation services during the ceremony. Following the ceremony residents are welcome to join a parade of ceremony participants to the Cenotaph in Memorial Park. A Public Open House will be held at the Legion Branch, 15712 Oyama Rd.

Peachland

Cenotaph Park, Beach Avenue and 2nd Street, organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Peachland Branch #69.

Peachland Legion Branch #69 will conduct an outdoor ceremony at the Cenotaph in Cenotaph Park on Beach Avenue at the end of 2nd Street commencing at 10:30 a.m. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Following the ceremony, adults and children are welcome to attend a reception at the Legion Branch, 4407-2nd St.

West Kelowna

Royal LePage Place, 2760 Cameron Rd., organized by the Royal Canadian Legion, Westbank Branch #288.

There are no COVID restrictions for this indoor event which will be aired on the Shaw cable community channel for those unable to attend.

Attendees are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. as a parade involving participating organizations and the Colour Party precedes the 11 a.m. ceremony. Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the Branch for members and invited guests.