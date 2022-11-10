Fourth flight for displaced Ukrainians to Saskatchewan announced

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth flight of displaced Ukrainians fleeing the war-torn Ukraine will officially be coming to Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, the Government of Saskatchewan announced registration is now open for the fourth flight carrying Ukraine refugees to the province.

The flight is expected to arrive in Saskatoon on Nov. 23, 2022, and will bring the total number of displaced Ukrainians to have arrived in the province to 2,300.

“In Saskatchewan here, we are able and fortunate enough to provide a safe place (for people) for the next few months or years,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “We are proud of the continuous generosity that has been shown by the people of Saskatchewan.”

Story continues below advertisement

For many who have already arrived in Saskatchewan on previous flights, it has been a wild journey adjusting to a new country.

You don’t have to look any further than Andrian Makhnachov to see that is the case.

Makhnachov has been documenting his new life on TikTok by trying new Canadian foods and traditions for the first time.

All-dressed chips, Kraft Dinner, and his first Canadian Costco run have all been smash hits online, as Makhnachov has surpassed 4.7 million likes and even more views on the platform.

Read more: Service of Remembrance ceremony held at Regina legislative building

“I have been posting every day and I have gotten more and more views, more followers and then some offers from brands and now it is my life,” he said with a laugh.

He says his videos are one way of helping him adjust to his new world. He recalls his first moments in Saskatchewan offered a surprise at every turn, and TikTok loved it.

“I remember everything was strange,” Makhnachov said. “Even the weather, I remember when I came it was a lot of rain and it was all depressing. I remember my first walk and there was a lot of rabbits and I was shocked. Everything was strange.”

Story continues below advertisement

While Saskatchewan prepares for the arrival of the fourth plane, plans are already in place for another.

“We are still working on the next flight, but I would anticipate you will see a fifth flight that is going to follow relatively quickly,” Harrison said.