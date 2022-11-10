Police seek suspects after attempted robbery reported at Richmond Hill business

See more sharing options

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery was reported of a store in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 9:20 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a payday loan store in the Yonge Street area, near Weldrick Road West.

Officers said two male suspects waited outside and approached an employee when she was closing.

“One suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money and for the safe to be opened,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said as the suspects entered the first set of doors, one became trapped between a second set of doors and couldn’t get inside.

According to police, the victim then fled to a secure area of the store and called 9-1-1.

Officers said both suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

“Nothing was taken and nobody was injured,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.