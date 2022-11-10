Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspects after attempted robbery reported at Richmond Hill business

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 10, 2022 3:54 pm
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer pictured in Kingston, Ontario on Saturday October 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery was reported of a store in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said on Tuesday at around 9:20 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a payday loan store in the Yonge Street area, near Weldrick Road West.

Officers said two male suspects waited outside and approached an employee when she was closing.

Read more: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with fatal Toronto shooting: police

“One suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money and for the safe to be opened,” police alleged in a news release.

Trending Now

Police said as the suspects entered the first set of doors, one became trapped between a second set of doors and couldn’t get inside.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the victim then fled to a secure area of the store and called 9-1-1.

Officers said both suspects fled the area before police arrived at the scene.

“Nothing was taken and nobody was injured,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRobberyRichmond HillYonge StreetYRPAttempted RobberyRichmond Hill robberyrobbery richmond hillweldrick road
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers