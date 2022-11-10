Grade 6 students run Remembrance Day ceremony at West Island elementary

Send this page to someone via email

The sound of bagpipes is how Margaret Manson School kicked off the annual Remembrance Day ceremony.

Each class gathered in the school gym to take part, but this year, marked a difference. The Grade 6 students were running the show.

“The principal Mme. Lariviere, asked myself and my partner, Mme. Melissa, if the grade 6’s could lead the assembly,” said Lucy Ferracane, Grade 6 teacher. “At first, we were a little nervous, but then we said you know what, we can do this. Our kids are really good.”

The students prepared for the ceremony during the last few weeks. They wrote out scripts, created a power point, helped make wreaths, and had discussions about veterans and why to wear a poppy.

On Thursday they put on the entire assembly, on their own. The school’s principal says she believes that’s truly the best way for the students to learn.

“Students always learn from doing. Always,” said Susan Lariviere. “Taking action is always one of my strongest points. If they come to me wanting to help others, wanting to do this, absolutely, but I always want them to lead.”

Throughout the ceremony, students highlighted 10 diverse fallen veterans, recited the poem ‘In Flanders Field’, and discussed what peace means to each grade, and classroom.

The students say they hope the younger children learned just as much as they did.

“I have brothers in Grade 3 and I think they understood and are learning about this specific day,” said Edmario Butz.

The school’s principal says the ceremony was the best she’s witnessed in her 30-plus years as a principal and a teacher.