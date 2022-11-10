Edmonton police arrest man for e-transfer fraud

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Edmonton have charged a man they are calling a “serial e-transfer fraudster.”

Since August, police said a dozen reports have been filed regarding a suspect who creates fake e-transfers to pay for items on online marketplaces.

In a news release Thursday, police wrote: “the suspect sends or shows the seller a fake e-transfer, sometimes with more than the agreed sale price offered as a ‘tip.'”

“By the time the seller realizes the transfer is fake, the suspect has disappeared with the property.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "By the time the seller realizes the transfer is fake, the suspect has disappeared with the property."

On Oct. 27, officers arrested Anthony Renella Dugas and charged him with multiple counts of fraud.

Story continues below advertisement

The 29-year-old allegedly defrauded people of thousands of dollars — and police believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Police say Dugas goes by a number of different aliases on buy-and-sell sites: Tony Schultz, Anthony Rendell, Tony EMW or Richard Carramusa.

He has brown hair, stands six foot three and weighs 290 pounds.

Police say anyone selling something online should wait to make sure e-transfers are deposited into their bank account before handing over their items.

They also recommend meeting during the day in a public location with video surveillance to make the exchange — like one of the EPS buy and sell exchange zones.

If you cannot have someone accompany you for your sale or purchase, let friends and family know where you’re going, who you’re meeting and when.

The police say you can check serial numbers for electronics, bikes and firearms and VINs for vehicles through the Canadian Police Information Centre or Bike Index.

If you believe you’ve been scammed, take screenshots of all communications as well as the listings.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who feels they may have been victimized by Dugas is urged to contact police at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.