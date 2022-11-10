Menu

Crime

Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump likely to accept plea offer: lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2022 10:51 am
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. View image in full screen
This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier. AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP/The Canadian Press

A lawyer for the Montreal-area woman accused of mailing poison to former United States president Donald Trump says she is likely to accept a plea deal.

Federal public defender Eugene Ohm told a Washington D.C. District Court on Thursday that his client has a number of questions about the details of the offer made by federal prosecutors.

Pascale Ferrier, 55, is alleged to have mailed in September 2020 an envelope containing the poising ricin to the White House and faces four federal charges in the U.S. capital.

READ MORE: Plea deal in the works for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

The plea deal would also cover the 16 federal charges that Ferrier faces in Texas, where she is alleged to have mailed poison to several law enforcement officials.

Ferrier is detained in a Washington D.C.-area jail and is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 5.

Ohm says he needs time to review the complex deal with Ferrier.

Click to play video: 'Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case'
Pascale Ferrier: Canadian suspect accused in ricin letter case
