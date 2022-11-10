Bancroft man faces additional 30 child pornography, sex charges: OPP

A Bancroft, Ont., man first arrested in August on a child pornography charge faces an additional 30 related charges.
On Aug. 16 as part of an investigation, Bancroft OPP arrested a man who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.
However, OPP say as part of an ongoing investigation by their child sexual exploitation unit, another 30 charges have been laid against the man.
On Nov. 3, Samuel Robbins, 28, was arrested and charged with
- seven counts of sexual assault
- three counts of making child pornography
- six counts of invitation to sexual touching
- six counts of sexual exploitation
- six counts of sexual interference
- one count of distribution of child pornography
- one count of breach of a 161 court order
OPP on Thursday said Robbins has been in custody since his initial arrest on Aug. 16.
Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or internet child exploitation to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information may also be reported on the internet through cybertip.ca.
