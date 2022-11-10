Bancroft man faces additional 30 child pornography, sex charges: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft, Ont., man first arrested in August on a child pornography charge faces an additional 30 related charges.

On Aug. 16 as part of an investigation, Bancroft OPP arrested a man who was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

However, OPP say as part of an ongoing investigation by their child sexual exploitation unit, another 30 charges have been laid against the man.

On Nov. 3, Samuel Robbins, 28, was arrested and charged with

seven counts of sexual assault

three counts of making child pornography

six counts of invitation to sexual touching

six counts of sexual exploitation

six counts of sexual interference

one count of distribution of child pornography

one count of breach of a 161 court order

OPP on Thursday said Robbins has been in custody since his initial arrest on Aug. 16.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or internet child exploitation to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information may also be reported on the internet through cybertip.ca.