Sarnia, Ont. police close Confederation Street due to ‘suspicious package’

Sarnia, Ont., police have closed Confederation Street between Trudeau Drive and Murphy Road due to a suspicious package found earlier Thursday morning.

Police say they received a call from an employee of the establishment in the 1200 block of Confederation Street around 6:40 a.m.

No information has been provided as to what investigators believe could be contained in the package or how long the street will be closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

More to come.