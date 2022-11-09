Police seek public assistance in search for missing Surrey, B.C. woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing 56-year-old woman from Surrey, B.C.

Traci Johal was last seen leaving her home in the 6600-block of 120th Street on foot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 8. Her family reported her missing at 11:38 p.m., as it is unusual for her not to be contact with them, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Johal is described as a South Asian woman, about five-feet-six-inches tall and 125 pounds with dyed dark blond shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, black or grey leggings, a black sweater and black running shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

