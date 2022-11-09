Menu

Canada

Police seek public assistance in search for missing Surrey, B.C. woman

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 8:47 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020

Police are seeking public assistance in finding a missing 56-year-old woman from Surrey, B.C.

Traci Johal was last seen leaving her home in the 6600-block of 120th Street on foot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 8. Her family reported her missing at 11:38 p.m., as it is unusual for her not to be contact with them, police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police in Port Hardy, B.C. seek missing 33-year-old woman

Johal is described as a South Asian woman, about five-feet-six-inches tall and 125 pounds with dyed dark blond shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, black or grey leggings, a black sweater and black running shoes.

Trending Now

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

SurreySurrey RCMPBC missing personBC missingSurrey missing womanmissing woman Traci JohalTraci Johal
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

