Winnipeg police searching for suspect after girl, 11, assaulted in Windsor Park

An 11-year-old girl was assaulted in the Windsor Park neighbourhood on Tuesday, according to Winnipeg police.

At 12:45 p.m. the girl had reportedly been walking on Westmount Drive between Maywood Road and Paterson Street.

She was then approached by a man asking for directions, who grabbed and hugged her before she could break free, police say.

A passing motorist saw the struggle and offered help to the girl before looking for the suspect.

The motorist found the man, confronted him and took two pictures of him.

The man was last seen walking northbound on Northumbria Bay from Cottonwood Drive.

He is described by police as 35-40 years old, six-feet-two-inches to six-feet-four-inches in height with a lean build and a rounded nose.

He was reported wearing gold-coloured glasses (with wired frames) a blue/gray jacket, dark navy blue or black cargo pants, black shoes and a grey, black and white backpack with a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators at either 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).