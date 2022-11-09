Biden calls U.S. midterm results ‘good day’ for democracy, admits voters ‘frustrated’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday celebrated the better-than-expected performance of Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm elections, calling the preliminary results a “good day” for democracy and the country.

But he admitted the results — which were still trickling in on Wednesday, leaving control of Congress up in the air — showed voters remain concerned with the impacts of high inflation, along with public safety and the rising cost of living.

“While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, we didn’t have it,” Biden told reporters from the White House.

“Another thing we know is that voters spoke clearly about their concerns…. The voters were also clear that they are still frustrated. I get it.”

Although dozens of races remained too close to call by Wednesday afternoon, Republicans appeared poised to gain control of the House of Representatives and could have another chance to swap the fragile makeup of the Senate next month, when a high-profile race in Georgia heads to a runoff.

But the party did not perform as expected in a midterm year that historically serves as a rebuke to the party in the White House. Earlier projections had predicted Republicans would earn an advantage in the House of at least 10 seats and as many as 30, but it appeared by Wednesday that its majority will be razor-thin, possibly by just a couple of seats.

That could give Democrats a chance to peel away votes from the Republicans to continue to advance Biden’s agenda or help them block legislation pushed by Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the man widely expected to become the next House speaker, who will have authority over what bills make it to the House for votes.

McCarthy’s path to the speaker’s position could be complicated by a slimmer Republican majority, however, with some far-right members openly calling for an alternative candidate more aligned with former president Donald Trump’s populist, “America First” agenda.

Biden vowed to continue working across the aisle on legislation, adding he hopes Republicans in Congress will do the same. But he drew a line on any legislation from Republicans “that will make inflation worse,” including tax cuts for wealthy Americans and corporations, and efforts to reduce aid to Ukraine or otherwise weaken America’s foreign policy.

The Senate is expected to remain almost evenly split regardless of what happens in Georgia, where neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor his Republican opponent Herschel Walker earned more than 50 per cent of the vote. Warnock overtook Walker in the final vote count, suggesting he may hold onto the hotly contested seat.

Democrats pulled off a major victory in Pennsylvania, where John Fetterman narrowly beat Republican and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz to flip the seat from red to blue. Fetterman will replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

But Republicans could be set to return the favour in Nevada, where Adam Laxalt was leading over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto by three points. The race had yet to be called by The Associated Press as of Wednesday afternoon.

Another race yet to be called, in Arizona, saw incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leading Republican Blake Masters, who was one of the most eager backers of Trump and his false claims of election fraud.

Several Democratic governors also beat back challenges from Trump-endorsed Republicans, including in Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Democrats were also leading in some high-profile races that remained too close to call, including Oregon and Arizona.

More to come…