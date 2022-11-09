Puppy left in planter outside BC SPCA office had mange, infections and parasites

A three-month-old Labrador retriever cross was abandoned in a planter outside of the Alberni-Clayoquot community animal centre and the BC SPCA is now providing medical care.

The puppy, now named Poppy, was found terrified, exhausted and shivering, the organization said.

“This is a truly heartbreaking story,” Sam Sattar, manager of the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot community animal centre, said in a release.

“One of our staff members came to the animal centre before opening to walk one of the dogs in our care and noticed movement in one of our planter boxes. When they went to check what it might be, they found Poppy.”

Aside from being abandoned outside in the cold, Sattar said when they checked the security footage they saw someone pull up in the middle of the night and put Poppy at the gate of the centre.

Story continues below advertisement

He added that it was so sad seeing Poppy try to run after the car, which then stopped, grabbed Poppy again and put her in the planter box where she stayed for hours until she was found.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first time a dog has been left at our animal centre after hours,” Sattar said. “We want people to know that if they are no longer able to care for their pet, for whatever reason, they can bring them to a BC SPCA animal centre during regular hours. We would be happy to take them into our care.”

View image in full screen Poppy was found in a planter where she had been for hours in the cold. BC SPCA

1:05 BC SPCA centres returning to regular adoption hours

When Poppy was examined by a vet it was determined she had mange, a secondary skin infection, ear infections and was loaded with parasites. “The lymph nodes in her groin were so swollen that she was x-rayed to rule out masses and a possible hernia,” Sattar said.

Story continues below advertisement

She was given antibiotics and other treatments and Sattar said she is now managing a lot better.

She will be spayed when she is in better health and she will be up for adoption when she is ready.

View image in full screen Poppy is now in foster care while she recovers. BC SPCA

“An amazing BC SPCA foster family took Poppy in,” Sattar said. “They have been making sure she gets all the treatment and love she needs to recover.”

Poppy has been gaining confidence in the foster home and loves people of all ages. However, she is very nervous and fearful around men, according to the BC SPCA.

“Poppy started out very quiet and sad, but like most sick puppies, now that she is feeling better, her demeanour has completely changed. She is super playful and full of energy, hopping and skipping about like a fawn,” Sattar added.

Story continues below advertisement

“She is gentle and sweet and a total people pleaser — her foster family is in love with her.”

If anyone wants to help Poppy and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, visit medical.spca.bc.ca.