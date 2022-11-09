Menu

North Okanagan man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 97

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 1:17 pm
Police lights View image in full screen
Police say a Ford Escape left the roadway on Tuesday evening and plunged down a steep embankment and rolled several times, with the passenger being ejected from the vehicle. Global News

A single-vehicle accident along Highway 97 in the North Okanagan claimed the life of an area man on Tuesday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 97 and Salmon River Road, and involved a westbound Ford Escape.

Police say the Ford left the roadway and plunged down a steep embankment around 7 p.m., overturning several times.

Read more: BCAA outlines top four winter driving tips

The passenger in the vehicle, a 49-year-old Falkland man, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP also said the driver was taken to hospital and was later released, and that the investigation is ongoing.

“On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP,” said Const. Chris Terleski, “I want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”

Click to play video: 'Is your vehicle winter driving ready?'
Is your vehicle winter driving ready?
RCMPOkanaganTrafficNorth OkanaganHighway 97Winter DrivingFatal Accidentvernon north okanagan rcmpFalklandsalmon river roadHighway 97 fatalityfatal highway accident
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

