Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2022 11:43 am
A red light on Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. View image in full screen
A red light on Bay Street in Canada's financial district is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy, technology and base metal sectors helped lead the Toronto market lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 138.20 points at 19,522.11.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 233.32 points at 32,927.51. The S&P 500 index was down 26.71 points at 3,801.40, while the Nasdaq composite was down 110.71 points at 10,505.49.

Read more: Quebec to give people up to $600, if they make under $100K, due to inflation spike

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.30 cents US compared with 74.40 cents US on Tuesday.

Trending Now

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.05 at US$86.86 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 42 cents at US$5.72 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,716.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.70 a pound.

Click to play video: 'Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead'
Federal government warns Canadians of more economic challenges ahead
CanadaEconomyCanada economystock marketS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX compositeToronto stock marketcanada stock market
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers