Edmonton’s Coats for Kids aims to collect 9,000 winter jackets for families in need

The United Way’s Coats for Kids and Families campaign is back this year with a goal of collecting 9,000 winter jackets for Edmonton families in need.

The campaign aims to ensure people with limited resources have access to the proper winter outerwear they need to get through the cold winter season.

The initiative started in 1992 in response to an overwhelming need for winter wear by people in Edmonton, many of whom simply can’t afford to buy winter clothing.

The annual campaign runs until February. Once items are collected, they’re organized and delivered to social agencies in Edmonton that distribute them to the people who really need them.

In 2021, 4,860 winter coats were collected and handed out.

This year, the United Way anticipates an even greater need as people deal with the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation.

Some of the items needed include:

Men’s winter coats

Women’s winter coats

Children’s winter coats

Toques

Mitts

Scarves

Snow pants

Winter boots

Insulated work wear

Insulated work boots

The agency will not accept any outwear or clothing that is not meant for winter.

Donations can be taken to one of many drop-off locations in the Edmonton region. Coats can also be dropped off at the United Way’s InKind Exchange, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 780-990-1000.