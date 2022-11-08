Menu

Overnight -30 C lows prompt extreme cold warning east, south of Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 8, 2022 6:49 pm
Parts of Alberta to the east and south of Edmonton will see bitterly cold temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue an extreme cold warning.

“After another round of moderate snowfall to Alberta, the sky has cleared — unfortunately, that clearing is due to an Arctic high,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

Clear skies and light wind is expected to help drop temperatures near -30 C overnight in parts of central Alberta.

“Even a light wind at these extremely cold temperatures can put wind chill values into the -40s,” Beyer said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the weather warning was in effect from Edmonton to the Saskatchewan border, encompassing most of eastern Alberta between the capital region and Calgary.

The warning at that time included the communities of Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Drumheller, Three Hills, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Hanna and all surrounding rural areas. Edmonton itself wasn’t under the warning.

Conditions will improve late Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.

What is wind chill

The term is used to indicate how cold it feels outside, considering the temperature and wind speed. The lower that “feels like” temperature is, the quicker frostbite and hypothermia can set in.

The cooling sensation you feel when you’re outside is caused by the breeze evaporating moisture on your skin and drawing heat away from your body.

Wind chill can cause frostnip and frostbite but also hypothermia because it speeds up the rate at which your body loses heat.

It doesn’t take long for extreme cold to be hazardous or even life-threatening.

Extreme cold puts everyone at risk and Beyer said frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as five to 10 minutes at -40 C.

People who venture outdoors are advised to dress warmly and are reminded if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

— With files from Tiffany Lizée, Global News

Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherAlberta weatherRed DeerWind ChillExtreme Cold WarningWeather Warningcentral AlbertaRural Albertaenvironment canada extreme cold warningCentral Alberta weatherred deer weatherArctic high
