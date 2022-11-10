Plenty of Remembrance Day events planned for Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A big day of events has been planned for Remembrance Day in Guelph.

It starts with an outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony at McCrae House Memorial Gardens on Water Street hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Col. John McCrae Memorial Branch 234 at 9 a.m. on Friday.

This will be followed by a parade starting at 9:45 a.m., beginning at the armoury on Farquhar Street, going along Wyndham Street, and ending at the Sleeman Centre.

Those wishing to attend the service at the Sleeman Centre are asked to arrive before 10 a.m. The service is slated to begin at 10:15 a.m.

It is the first time that Remembrance Day services will take place at Sleeman Centre since 2019.

After the service, the parade will reform on Courthouse Lane and march to the Guelph Cenotaph, then down Wyndham Street to Farquhar Street, stopping for a salute in St. George’s Square.

Drives should remember roads along the downtown parade route will be closed from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The University of Guelph will also honour veterans and those who continue to serve during times of conflict.

The university says students, faculty and staff are invited to take part in a Remembrance Day event that begins in Branion Plaza and proceeds to War Memorial Hall.

That event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m.

The legion is also raising funds through its poppy campaign.

A spokesman for the campaign, David Thompson, says they hope to raise $100,000.