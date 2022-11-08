Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Christmas Joy Home Tour returns to Guelph, Ont. with in-person event

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 8, 2022 5:01 am
One of the homes on display on the Christmas Joy Home Tour. View image in full screen
One of the homes on display on the Christmas Joy Home Tour. Hope House

The Christmas Joy Home Tour is back in Guelph, Ont., with the return of the in-person tour previously suspended due to COVID-19 public safety measures.

The 18th edition of the home tour will run on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.

There will be six professionally decorated houses in Guelph that people can go to for an in-person self-guided tour.

The homes participating in this year’s Christmas Joy Home Tour are: 37 Mont St., 18 Southampton, 20 Fairview Blvd., 7041 Highway 7, 149 Heritage Lake Dr., and 10 Currie Dr.

There will also be a virtual component for those who prefer to view the homes from the comfort of their own home.

Read more: Where to see Waterloo Region and Guelph’s best Christmas light displays

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the homes, there is a Wellness Fair happening at Hope House on the Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with free coffee and free treatments from local practitioners.

Trending Now

Tickets went on sale last week and Communications Manager Tara Hoyte in an email said 300 tickets have already been sold.

Proceeds of the home tour will go to Hope House.

More information on the 2022 Christmas Joy Home Tour can be found by going to their website.

Click to play video: 'Top candle picks for fall.'
Top candle picks for fall.
GuelphGuelph NewsFundraiserVirtualIn PersonHome TourHope HouseSelf Guided TourChristmas Joy Home Tour
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers