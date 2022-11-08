Christmas Joy Home Tour returns to Guelph, Ont. with in-person event

Send this page to someone via email

The Christmas Joy Home Tour is back in Guelph, Ont., with the return of the in-person tour previously suspended due to COVID-19 public safety measures.

The 18th edition of the home tour will run on Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19.

There will be six professionally decorated houses in Guelph that people can go to for an in-person self-guided tour.

The homes participating in this year’s Christmas Joy Home Tour are: 37 Mont St., 18 Southampton, 20 Fairview Blvd., 7041 Highway 7, 149 Heritage Lake Dr., and 10 Currie Dr.

There will also be a virtual component for those who prefer to view the homes from the comfort of their own home.

In addition to the homes, there is a Wellness Fair happening at Hope House on the Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. with free coffee and free treatments from local practitioners.

Tickets went on sale last week and Communications Manager Tara Hoyte in an email said 300 tickets have already been sold.

Proceeds of the home tour will go to Hope House.

More information on the 2022 Christmas Joy Home Tour can be found by going to their website.