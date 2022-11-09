Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 9

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 10:33 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 9
WATCH: Staying chilly for a few more days — Chantal Wagner with your Wednesday, Nov. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE, the Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon is hosting a Sip and Savour event and the Saskatchewan Rush are preparing for the upcoming season.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE

The Saskatchewan Realtors Association has released October’s market report for Saskatoon, with sales and inventory down and prices up.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion breaks down the numbers and what they mean for both buyers and sellers.

She also has tips for owners looking to put their homes on the market during the winter months.

Breaking down Saskatoon’s housing market in Real Estate YXE

Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon at Sip and Savour

The Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon provides programs for youth throughout the city.

It’s a safe and supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities and build positive relationships.

Community engagement coordinator Bailie Knowles has details about the group’s upcoming Sip and Savour fundraiser and what is planned for the event.

Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Saskatoon at Sip and Savour

Training camp opens as Saskatchewan Rush prepare for upcoming season

The Saskatchewan Rush are less than a month away from a brand new season, marking the beginning of what the team hopes will be a bounce-back season.

General manager Derek Kennan talks about the season ahead, how the team is coming together and off-season changes to the roster.

Training camp opens as the Saskatchewan Rush prepare for new season
