Saskatoon RCMP search for missing man

Saskatoon RCMP are looking for a 60-year-old man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said Jack Crouch from Kenaston and another man were travelling in the area of Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston when their vehicle got stuck in the snow.

The man walked to find help, and the whereabouts of Crouch are unknown.

View image in full screen Photo of Jack Crouch who went missing between Watrous and Kenaston. Saskatoon RCMP

It’s not known whether Crouch received a ride from someone or if he walked to find help.

RCMP are asking people with yards or acreages in the area of Highway 15 between Watrous and Kenaston to check outbuildings for signs of Crouch.

Anyone with information can call 911.