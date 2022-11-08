Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine coming for Manitoba kids 4 and under: province

Health officials say the Pfizer infant COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for infants and toddlers in Manitoba.

The vaccine is being distributed to clinics, pharmacies and vaccine sites across the province and should be available as early as this week, the province said Tuesday.

The Pfizer infant vaccine, which was authorized for kids aged six months to four years old by Health Canada Sept. 9, is a three-dose series and each dose should be given at least eight weeks apart.

All Manitoba children between the ages of six months and four years old have been eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine since August.

Officials have said it is recommended children receive the same vaccine for each dose, whenever possible, so the province’s remaining stock of the Moderna infant vaccine will be used as second doses for those who have already had it as a first shot.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization also strongly recommends the Moderna infant vaccine for immunocompromised children.

The province says most parents and caregivers who make a first vaccine appointment for a child between the age of six months and four years old should expect the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by contacting medical clinics and pharmacies directly.

