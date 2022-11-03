Manitoba reports rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba saw an increase in both COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus last week, health officials say.

The province’s latest epidemiology update shows 116 people were admitted to hospital between Oct. 23 and 29, up from 100 the week before.

Of the latest hospitalizations, seven required the intensive care unit, according to the report. The previous week saw 16 ICU admissions due to the virus.

It’s not known how many people are currently in hospital and ICU as a result of COVID-19, because the province no longer reports those numbers.

Health officials say 11 more Manitobans with COVID-19 died last week, up from eight deaths reported the previous week.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 2,232, though — 21 more deaths than had been reported a week earlier.

The province has said the number of deaths can fluctuate week to week as previous cases are confirmed or removed from the list.

Officials say the number of new cases also rose, with 411 lab-confirmed infections identified last week, up from 362 the previous week.

With an average of 328 tests completed a day, the positivity rate of lab tests increased to 28.7 per cent from 24 per cent the previous week.

Provincial case counts and test positivity rates don’t necessarily give an accurate picture of active infection rates, however, because the government has significantly scaled back testing and the data doesn’t include the results of tests done at home.

Officials said there were nine new outbreaks reported at Manitoba long-term care homes between Oct. 23 and 29.

Wastewater surveillance data for Winnipeg shows there’s been increased activity of COVID-19 in the city since early October, officials said.

