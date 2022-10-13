Manitoba teens now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to anyone aged 12 and up in Manitoba.

The province announced Thursday the youth-approved Pfizer vaccine will arrive by the end of next week.

The doses are expected to be available at most Manitoba vaccine sites by Oct. 24.

Vaccination appointments for people aged 12 to 17 can be booked starting Friday at 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement