Health

Manitoba teens now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 13, 2022 5:19 pm
Young girl watching her being injected with a vaccine. View image in full screen
Young girl watching her being injected with a vaccine. Getty Images

The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to anyone aged 12 and up in Manitoba.

The province announced Thursday the youth-approved Pfizer vaccine will arrive by the end of next week.

Read more: Manitobans should stay vigilant about COVID-19, as above-average ‘hazard index’ shows

The doses are expected to be available at most Manitoba vaccine sites by Oct. 24.

Vaccination appointments for people aged 12 to 17 can be booked starting Friday at 9 a.m.

