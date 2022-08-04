COVID-19 vaccine available for all Manitoba kids four and under as of Friday, province says

Send this page to someone via email

All Manitoba children between the ages of six months and four years old will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday, the province said.

Until now, the limited amount of vaccine the province had on-hand had been earmarked for children who fit certain criteria, including those with specific medical conditions.

The province has so far received almost 15,000 shots for the youngest Manitobans, and is expecting another shipment from Moderna for almost double that amount soon.

Last month, the province said there are more than 76,000 children in the province aged four and under.

Parents can make appointments for their kids to get vaccinated at regional sites, public health offices and at medical clinics.

