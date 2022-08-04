Menu

Health

COVID-19 vaccine available for all Manitoba kids four and under as of Friday, province says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 2:47 pm
A child's vaccine being prepared in this file photo. View image in full screen
A child's vaccine being prepared in this file photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

All Manitoba children between the ages of six months and four years old will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday, the province said.

Until now, the limited amount of vaccine the province had on-hand had been earmarked for children who fit certain criteria, including those with specific medical conditions.

Read more: Manitoba expands COVID vaccine eligibility to include kids four and under

The province has so far received almost 15,000 shots for the youngest Manitobans, and is expecting another shipment from Moderna for almost double that amount soon.

Last month, the province said there are more than 76,000 children in the province aged four and under.

Parents can make appointments for their kids to get vaccinated at regional sites, public health offices and at medical clinics.

Click to play video: 'Vaccine appointments for kids under 5 in Manitoba' Vaccine appointments for kids under 5 in Manitoba
Vaccine appointments for kids under 5 in Manitoba
